Nations League: Morata, Koke return as Llorente earns first Spain call-up

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata and Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke earned recalls to the Spain squad Friday for a friendly against the Netherlands and Nations League games with Germany and Switzerland. Kokes uncapped Atletico team-mate Marcos Llorente was also selected by coach Luis Enrique as was goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite losing his place in the Chelsea
Source: Punch Newspaper
