Poor infrastructure, barrier to agricultural trade PwC

By
Headliners
-
4



Ife Ogunfuwa Poor infrastructure has been identified as one of the major barriers to agricultural trade within and outside Nigeria. An Associate Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria, Taiwo Oyaniran, while speaking at an AfCFTA workshop organised by the National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement stated that Nigeria had significantly poor transport infrastructure



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR