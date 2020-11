Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna A State High Court sitting in Zaria, Kaduna State, has dismissed an application to stop the coronation of the 19th Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Nuhu Bamali. Bamali, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand was appointed by the state government following the death of the 18th Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, in

Source: Punch Newspaper