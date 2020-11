Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Nigeria Postal Services and the West African Examination Council have declared their readiness to collaborate on the delivery of examination documents across the country. Both agencies made their intentions known when the Head of National Office, WAEC, Patrick Areghan, visited the Postmaster-General of the Federation, NIPOST, Adebayo Adewusi, in Abuja. The

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper