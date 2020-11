Sunday Aborisade, Abuja A former governor of Abia State, who is representing Abia Central in the Senate, Senator Theodore Orji, has asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to dialogue with the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, to avoid further trouble in the country. Orji stated this in an interview with journalists

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper