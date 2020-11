Mrs Bose Onifade is the mother of Pelumi Onifade, a 20-year-old journalist, who was allegedly killed by the police in Lagos State in October 2020. She shares her pains with TOBI AWORINDE How did you hear about the death of your son, Pelumi’ On Saturday, October 24, he went to work. He was a journalist.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper