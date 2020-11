Sodiq Oyeleke Former Nigerias President, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the United States president-elect, Joe Biden, to be magnanimous in victory. He gave the advice in a press statement on Sunday titled, Goodwill message to the United States president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris. Biden of the Democratic Party won Tuesdays presidential election to

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper