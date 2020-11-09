John Alechenu, Abuja The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, has enjoined elected and appointed leaders of the All Progressives Congress to be more accommodating of citizens demands. He also urged leaders to stop considering citizens demands as disagreements and subversive, when such demands do not correspond with their position. Lukeman
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today APC leaders must accommodate citizens demands, says PGF DG