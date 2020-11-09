COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says Pfizer

A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies announced Monday. The statement was released as soaring coronavirus cases across the world have forced many millions of people back into lockdown, causing further damage to ravaged economies. European stock markets and
Source: Punch Newspaper
