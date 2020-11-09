Environmental degradation: FG warns Anambra oil drilling firm

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government has warned that the exploration of hydrocarbon in reserves must be done in an environmentally sustainable and friendly manner. Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, gave the warning in her remarks at a stakeholders meeting on the Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed Ameshi and Enyi Field Development



Source: Punch Newspaper

