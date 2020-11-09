Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government has warned that the exploration of hydrocarbon in reserves must be done in an environmentally sustainable and friendly manner. Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, gave the warning in her remarks at a stakeholders meeting on the Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed Ameshi and Enyi Field Development
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Environmental degradation: FG warns Anambra oil drilling firm