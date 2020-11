Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan Residents of the Maje, Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital are in panic following the alleged invasion of the area by about 300 suspected herdsmen. The Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, who told our correspondent that residents of the area alerted him, said

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper