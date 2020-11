Sunday Aborisade, Abuja Factional Leader of the All Progressives Congress, in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has said the APC national caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has a choice to either organise a national convention by December, or resign. The Buni-led committee was inaugurated in June, 2020 and saddled with the responsibility of

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper