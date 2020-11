Sola Odeyinde The Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday presented the Year 2021 Budget at the Lagos State House of Assembly Chambers, Alausa Ikeja. He presented a budget estimate of N1,155,022,413,005.82, tagged, budget of rekindled hope. During the budget presentation, the governor told the Assembly that he intends to repeal the Public Office Holder

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper