Tunde Oyekola, Ilorin A witness, Alhaji Yunus Olatinwo, on Monday, told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the sales of Kwara State Government Assets that the people of Offa resisted the sale of Water Corporations land at Olalomi Water Reservoir on Ira road because it was not in the best interest of the people. Testifying







Source: Punch Newspaper