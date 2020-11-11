Geely Holding Group Brands And People Recognized At The 2020 Autocar Magazine Awards

As Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, Mikano International Limited is proud to congratulate Geely Holdings Group on the recent awards and Trophies added to their accolades. Geely Holding Group Executives and subsidiary Brands have won accolades at the 2020 Autocar Awards held in London, UK; where automotive industry achievements from the past 12
Source: Punch Newspaper
