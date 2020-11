Sodiq Oyeleke The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, says DJ Switch, who is rumoured to have fled to Canada, will know no peace until she confesses that she lied about the Lekki shootings. Igbokwe, who is a former spokesperson for the Lagos State chapter of the All

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper