Immigration: Canada clarifies on refugee application process

By
Headliners
-
4



Kayode Oyero The Canadian Government has informed Nigerians and other nationals that its immigration office does not accept refugee applications directly from people. It also said no one could guarantee approval of immigration applications except Canadian migration officers. This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Office of the High Commission of Canada



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR