Oladimeji Ramon The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday discharged a former Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr Tuoyo Omatsuli, who was charged with N3.6bn bribery. The court, in a ruling by Justice Saliu Saidu, freed Omatsuli of the entire 52 counts filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper