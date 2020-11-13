A controversial French professor, who touts the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment without evidence, will appear before a disciplinary panel charged with ethics breaches, an order of doctors said Thursday. Marseille-based Didier Raoult stands accused by his peers of spreading false information about the benefits of the drug. His promotion of hydroxychloroquine was
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today French doctor to face charges over hydroxychloroquine claims