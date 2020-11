Peter Dada Akure The Bursar of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, Mr Adejuwon Matthew, escaped being kidnapped by some gunmen along the Akure-Expressway at Upenmen area of Owo, as the car in which he was travelling was attacked by the hoodlums. PUNCH Metro gathered that the bandits waylaid the poly boss on the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper