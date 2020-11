Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Relevant stakeholders especially in the private sector were conspicuously absent from a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives on three executive bills on the aviation sector. The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, while declaring the hearing open, asked for identification of representatives of the private sector at the event. Gbajabiamila said, The

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper