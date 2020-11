Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the 2020 Finance Bill for subsequent transmission to the National Assembly. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, briefed State House correspondents

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper