Friday Olokor, Abuja The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on Thursday warned the Federal Government against victimisation of Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protests, including the freezing of their bank accounts. The National President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, said this in a statement titled, Stop the harrassment of promoters of #EndSARS. He said, The

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper