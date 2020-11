Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday commiserated with a former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Amaka. Amaka was said to have died in an auto crash on Friday. Buharis condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper