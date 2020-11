Plateau State athlete, Patience Dalyon, has emerged the winner of the fifth Lagos Women Run 2020, tagged Run Anywhere, Everywhere. Dalyon breasted the tape at 33mins 43.73secs to win the Elite Open category, ahead of second-place Awawu Haruna (34mins 02. 24secs) and Abiye David (34mins 16.39secs), who finished third. Dalyon got a record cash prize

Source: Punch Newspaper