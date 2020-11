Ethiopias military on Sunday threatened an all-out assault on Mekele, capital of the dissident Tigray region and seat of the local government it is seeking to dislodge, warning civilians to flee while they still can. The next decisive battle is to surround Mekele with tanks, Dejene Tsegaye, a military spokesman, told state broadcasters on Sunday,

Source: Punch Newspaper