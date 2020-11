The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Sunday, described the October 21 attack by hoodlums, masquerading as EndSARS protesters, on the Nigerian Ports Authority headquarters as disastrous. During a tour of the NPA headquarters, Amaechi also noted that the perpetrators of the act should be punished. The damage is disastrous. No matter how you

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper