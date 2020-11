The Nigerian Communications Commission has pledged more collaboration with universities in the country towards transforming Nigeria into a knowledge-based economy. The Chairman of NCC board, Prof. Adeolu Akande, said this while paying a courtesy visit on the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Sagir Abbas. NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said this

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper