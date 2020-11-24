



By Emma Okereh Justice A.B. Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Minna, Niger State Monday, adjourned till January 18 and 19, 2021 to continue the trial of a former Niger State Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and his then Chief of Staff, Umar Gado Nasko. Their trial could not hold because…The post Alleged N2b Fraud: Defence counsels ill-health stalls trial of ex-Gov Aliyu, Nasko appeared first on THE AUTHORITY NEWS.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper