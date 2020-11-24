



By Bashir Bello Kano The Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force, Zone B on Tuesday says it has arrested two suspected smugglers and seized counterfeit goods worth N24.3 million Duty Paid Value, DPV. This was also as it vowed to clamp down on the hideouts and wares of the smugglers in order to to theRead MoreThe post Customs Strike Force nab 2 smugglers, seized counterfeit goods worth N24.3m DPV appeared first on Vanguard News.







Source: Punch Newspaper