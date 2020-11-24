JUST IN: NUJ tasks security agencies find killers of Nasarawa APC Chairman





The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa Council, has tasked security agencies to intensify efforts at finding the killers of the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Philip Shekwo. Shekwo was abducted by gunmen from his residence in Lafia on Saturday and his lifeless body was later found on Sunday in the neighborhood







Source: Punch Newspaper