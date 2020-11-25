



Leaders of the South-South on Tuesday insisted on restructuring of the country and true federalism, including devolution of powers to the federating units. The leaders made the demand at a consultative meeting with a Federal Government delegation with governors, ministers, and other stakeholders from the region at Government House, Port Harcourt. Chairman of the South-SouthRead MoreThe post South-South leaders insist on true federalism appeared first on Vanguard News.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper