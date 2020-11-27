



By Shina Abubakar Osogbo The body of the late 100-level student of Osun State University, Juba Philips, who allegedly committed suicide has been laid to rest. He was said to have died after drinking substance suspected to be insecticide and was found lifeless in his hostel room by his colleagues on Tuesday, November 24.Read MoreThe post Dead UNIOSUN student buried amidst tears appeared first on Vanguard News.







Source: Punch Newspaper