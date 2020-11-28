Amotekun rescued kidnapped wife of Akeredolu's Chief of Staff





By Dayo Johnson, Akure Kidnapped wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo state governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, has been rescued by the personnel of the Amotekun corps in the state. Some of the kidnappers were reportedly arrested by the personnel of the security outfit. Mrs Ale was kidnapped at Owena in ldanre on Thursday







Source: Punch Newspaper