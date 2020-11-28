



Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for a hitch-free conduct of Saturday’s local government council poll. Zulum said this shortly after voting at his Ajari Ward in Mafa, headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. ‘So far, so good, the electoral commission and other stakeholders shouldRead MoreThe post Gov Zulum lauds massive turn-out, peaceful conduct of LG poll appeared first on Vanguard News.

Source: Punch Newspaper