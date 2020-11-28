Insurgency: 1.17M women, over 500,000 girls displaced in Nigeria ‘ LEDAP





calls for protection of female gender against sexual violence By Levinus Nwabughiogu Center for Reproductive Rights and Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) has said that out of the 2.2 million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Nigeria, 1.17 million are women while 510,555 are girls of reproductive age. LEDAP, a non Governmental Organization, NGO madeRead MoreThe post Insurgency: 1.17M women, over 500,000 girls displaced in NigeriaLEDAP appeared first on Vanguard News.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper