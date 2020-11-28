



By Egufe Yafugborhi Rivers State government would henceforth arrest and prosecute residents who indulge in street football and trading during hours of the environmental sanitation exercise held last Saturday of every month. Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah made the declaration Saturday as he moved round Port Harcourt and environsRead MoreThe post Rivers Govt to arrest street footballers, traders during sanitation appeared first on Vanguard News.







Source: Punch Newspaper