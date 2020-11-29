EndSARS: Edo lawyer advocates judicial panel on attacks on police





By Ozioruva Aliu Benin City An Edo state-based lawyer and notary public, Olayiwola Afolabi has called on the federal government to institute a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate attacks on police officers by suspected hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest that went violent leading to the destruction of properties and loss of lives across







Source: Punch Newspaper