Ethiopia's army says it is in control of Tigray capital





Ethiopias army said Saturday it was in control of the capital of the Tigray region, and was hunting for its dissident leaders. The announcement came after heavy shelling was reported in Mekele, a city of half a million people, as it braced for a military offensive against Tigrays ruling party. The Ethiopian Defence Force hasRead MoreThe post Ethiopias army says it is in control of Tigray capital appeared first on Vanguard News.







Source: Punch Newspaper