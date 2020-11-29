



(By Adedeji Egbebi, NAN) The Chairman, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Akinola Oladunjoye, has appealed to residents to maintain a high level of hygiene to curb the spread of infectious diseases in the community. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oladunjoye made the appeal during the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday []The post Local govt chief urges residents to maintain proper hygiene appeared first on The Sun Nigeria.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper