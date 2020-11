ABUJA – THE Senate has said that N3billion which is not provided for the reactivation of the 21 plants next year of the multi-million dollars Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Project which has been under construction for close to 40 years will stop the resuscitation of the project.The post N3bn stalling resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel ‘ Senate appeared first on Vanguard News.







Source: Punch Newspaper