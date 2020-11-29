



By Chris Ochayi ‘ Abuja The Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, NDPHC, has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the National Integrated Power Plants, NIPP, as parts of its preparedness to put to use all idle gas turbine for improved electricity generation in the country. The Executive Director, Generation, NigerRead MoreThe post Power: NDPHC audits NIPP to improve electricity generation appeared first on Vanguard News.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper