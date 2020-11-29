UN condemns brutal attack on rice farmers in Borno





By Ndahi Marahma, Maiduguri The Resident and United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon has condemned the brutal attack on rice farmers in Koshobe village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno state by armed insurgents which has left over 110 dead with others still missing. He stated this in a press statement made







Source: Punch Newspaper