



By Vincent Ujumadu Hon Chris Azubogu, the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo in the House of Representatives is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2021 election in Anambra State. Among his constituents, Azubogu is called ‘Mr. Project’ because of the large number of projectsRead MoreThe post 2021: Anambra does not need a learner as governor ‘ Azubogu appeared first on Vanguard News.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper