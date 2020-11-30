Killing of 43 farmers in Borno: I've given needed support to armed forces to protect Nigerians ' Buhari





Describes act as insane By Johnbosco Agbakwuru PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has given all the needed support to the armed forces to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory. President Buhari stated this while reacting to the gruesome murder of 43 farmers in Borno State byRead MoreThe post Killing of 43 farmers in Borno: Ive given needed support to armed forces to protect Nigerians Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.







Source: Punch Newspaper