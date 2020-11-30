



Bianca flays incitement of Igbo youths against security personnel I will keep Ojukwu’s flag flying’ Uwazuruike Women leader berates Obi, Obiano for abandoning Ojukwu By Dennis Agbo Virtues of the late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu were brought back to consciousness, on Thursday, when the Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike celebratedRead MoreThe post Ojukwu, Biafra come alive at Ikemba’s 9thmemorial appeared first on Vanguard News.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper