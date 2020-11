Restates demand for state police Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded a comprehensive investigation into Saturdays explosion attack on the Christian Universal Church, Port Harcourt, River State capital, steered by father of River state Governor, Nyesom Wike. In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party condemned the dastardly attack on []

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper