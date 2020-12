Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has dismissed speculations that the immediate past governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha, had concluded plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress. This was contained in a statement issued by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Source: Punch Newspaper