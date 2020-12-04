Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into alleged threat to one Rev Ijeoma Emeribes life by suspected land speculators. This followed a complaint by the cleric who alleged that some police officers were unlawfully deployed during the illegal demolition of the structures on the land. Emeribe in a
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Land deal: IGP orders investigation into threat to Abuja clerics life