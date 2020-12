Armstrong Bakam, Bauchi The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Dass Constituency bye-election in Bauchi State held on Saturday, Bala Lukshi, has been declared the winner. The bye-election is considered a test of political strengths between the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper